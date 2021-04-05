Craven County woman arrested after child’s bookbag found with 260 grams of cocaine

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County woman is facing charges after an officer found a large amount of illegal drugs in a child’s book bag at school.

On March 30, Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Sharae Monique Becton, 27, of Railroad Street in New Bern. She was charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and misdemeanor child abuse for allowing the child to possess the amount of cocaine.

There was no word on bond or the status of the child, who was not identified.

Investigators said a school resource officer discovered the drugs in a student’s book bag who attends Trent Park Elementary School.