RALEIGH, N.C. – Barbara Kruck of New Bern tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

She bought her lucky 200X The Cash ticket at the Piggly Wiggly on Simmons Street in New Bern. Kruck claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters, and after required federal and state tax withholdings took home $71,259.

200X The Cash launched in March 2022 with six $5 million top prizes and 18 $100,000. Two $5 million top prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

For details on how $5.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Craven County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.