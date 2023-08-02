NEW BERN N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center is holding an open house on Saturday with a chance to tour the facility and engage with new personnel.

They are inviting the community to come out to enjoy at least 20 vendors and meet some of the available animals. In addition to the new personnel at the center, they have made changes to the care provided to the animal. Two years ago the facility started providing spays and neuters to the animals.

Now they are taking even more steps to provide for them, including vaccinations and taking care of any sick animals that come in. Tonya Osler, veterinarian and director of Craven Pamlico Animal Services said they’re hoping the open house allows the community to see the positive changes that have been made.

“The point of our open house is to allow the community to come and meet me and our new supervisors,” Osler said. “And also just invite the community in and see what we have here, see our new surgery suite that we have. See the kennels, the dogs that we’re working with. Really allow the community to see what we’re providing for them as well as what we’re working with.”

The open house runs from noon-3 p.m.