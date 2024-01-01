NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Smart Start was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Harold H. Bate Foundation.

The grant will focus on early literacy, as research has shown that one in three children enter kindergarten lacking basic pre-reading skills. The objective of the project is to increase the number of Raising a Reader sites in childcare facilities in Craven County by hiring additional Raising a Reader staff.

According to Cassandra Bennett, Craven Smart Start executive director, the project will focus on childcare classrooms for four-year-olds and will provide training for teaching staff in the preparation of their lesson plans involving reading and STEAM.

Raising a Reader is a national award-winning, evidence-based family engagement and early literacy program funded by Craven Smart Start. Raising a Reader helps families develop, practice and maintain home-based literacy routines with the children from birth to five. The program initially utilizes implementer training for both early childhood teachers and parents, which is followed up with weekly rotations of book bags filled with books for participating children to take home for parents to read to them.

Currently, the Craven Smart Start Raising a Reader program is working with 16 classrooms in 12 childcare facilities in Craven County.

Craven Smart Start is a 501c3 public-private partnership that administers the funding and programs of Smart Start. The mission is to build brighter futures for young children by laying a strong foundation for lifetime learning and by preparing them for school success.