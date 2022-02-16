Croatan National Forest planning to conduct 2,184-acre prescribed burn on Wednesday

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 2,184-acre prescribed burn Wednesday on Haywood Landing Road and Long Point Road near Hwy 58, 6 miles Southeast of Maysville near the communities of Stella and Kuhns.

For firefighter and visitor safety Haywood Landing Recreation Area, Long Point Recreation Area, and the Weetock Trail will be temporarily closed during burning operations today.

A helicopter will be utilized to implement the burn. The public should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area and avoid Haywood Landing Road and Long Point Road.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burn will also improve habitat for fire-adapted species such as the endangered Red-Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.