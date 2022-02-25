NEW BERN, NC – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct two prescribed burns Friday in Carteret County.

The burns include a 608-acre unit located on Bogue Road near Bogue Loop Road, 1 mile Northeast of Cape Carteret, and a 268-acre unit on Old Church Road and Highway 58 near the community of Kuhns, 6 miles North of Cape Carteret.



A helicopter will be used to implement the burns. The public should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in these areas and avoid Bogue Road and the northern half of Old Church Road.



The goal of these burns is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burns will also improve habitat for fire-adapted species such as the endangered Red-Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.