Croatan National Forest proposes new hours for some facilities

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Recreation facilities at the Croatan National Forest in Craven County may soon have more consistent, year-round operating hours, if a newly-proposed schedule is implemented.

In a press release, Croatan National Forest officials said they believe the new operating schedule they’re proposing for certain recreational sites would reduce confusion for visitors, and eliminate problems with trash dumping and other illegal activities happening in the Croatan National Forest.

Park officials have proposed to open the following recreation sites (including each site’s entrance roads) from sunrise to sunset year-round:

Black Swamp OHV area

Cedar Point recreation area and Tideland Trail trailhead

Fishers Landing

Flanners Beach recreation area

Pine Cliff equestrian trails parking lot

Pine Cliff recreation area

Siddie Fields

Croatan National Forest officials said the Black Swamp OHV area is currently closed for trail improvements but will reopen before the end of 2019.



Some recreation areas remain closed due to damage from Hurricane Florence, including Fishers Landing, Flanners Beach recreation area, Pine Cliff recreation area, and Siddie Fields. Those sites are expected to reopen within the next two years, as repairs are completed.



Croatan National Forest will collect public input and comments regarding the new, proposed operating hours, through October 31.

Anyone with comments should email Jeffery.Kincaid@usda.gov, or mail them to Croatan National Forest, 141 East Fisher Avenue, New Bern, NC 28560.