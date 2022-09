NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to put on your walking shoes and get moving.

This Sunday, Crop Hunger Walk will be held at Union Point Park, located at 210 E. Front St. Teams and citizens will participate in a one-mile route or three-mile route. Registration for teams and individuals starts at 2 pm on Sept. 25.

CROP Hunger Walk is giving 25 percent of its funds that will be raised will go to the Religious Community Services (RCS).

To register for the event, click here.