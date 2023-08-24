NEW BERN, N.C. — The CROP Hunger Walk, a ministry outreach of Church World Service, will be

held in Greater Downtown New Bern on September 24.

This is the 43rd year of the walk in New Bern. Churches, businesses and organizations field teams of walkers, each of whom has secured donors and collected donations for Church World Service and Religious Community Services (RCS). On the day of the event, a brief program will be held at the Gazebo in Union Point Park that will recognize the 2023 Honorees Reverend Ethel Sampson and Mike Deichmann.

The walk begins at 3 pm. Walkers may choose from a 3-mile route or a 1-mile route, with each ending up back at Union Point Park for a After Party with a DJ, food and fellowship.

Participation in the CROP Hunger Walk is open to any church, faith community, business or

organization that wishes to form a Walkers Team.

“We are looking forward to this event as it helps bring awareness to food insecurity not only within our community but around the entire world,” Walk Coordinator Steve Mabie said. “We are

especially grateful for our Sponsors. New Bern is filled with generous people and 2023 has been the best season of sponsorships in a decade!”

The Host-Partner is Faith Connection, an association of individuals, churches and faith communities at work in New Bern. Faith Connection volunteers will be involved with staffing walk registration and providing water stop hospitality during the event. Church World Service is active in hunger relief and refugee resettlement throughout the world.

The organization uses money raised at CROP Hunger Walks to fund international feeding programs and public health development projects. Shelters, clinics, and safe drinking water systems are a few of the funded developmental projects. 25% of the donations raised are given to RCS of New Bern for the local hunger ministry here in the area.