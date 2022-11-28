NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — The New Bern Civic Theatre will welcome Dangerous Prodigy Circus once again this Friday-Saturday at 7:30 each night.

Acrobats, aerials and dance come together to present Magical Unreality, a show of fairy fantasy where the main character, Alice, stumbles upon a magic bracelet that carries her into a fairyland. As Alice tries to find her way back home, she struggles to trust others in the fantasy realm.

Aerial performances on silk and trapeze work alongside dance and hula hoop routines to tell the story of how Alice attempts to make it back to the real world before it is too late.

Kara Jordan, founder of the Dangerous Prodigy Circus, said that it was exciting to partner with New Bern Civic Theatre again.

“We are stepping back on the NBCT stage for the second time this year with an all-new original production. This time our audience will enter an enchanted fairy world filled with exciting aerials and fun ground routines,” said Jordan.

Tickets are available online. Click here for more information.