Deadline for Marks Scholarship applications extended until May 1

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Due to COVID-19 concerns the deadline to apply for the Marks Scholarship is extended to May 1.

Historical Society Executive Director Mickey Miller explains, “This scholarship can make all the difference to a young student who needs financial help to go to college. We are very proud of the academic records of our scholarship awardees over the years, and we look forward to selecting another worthy student who will maintain this tradition.”

Scholarship applications are available on both the New Bern High School and New Bern Historical Society websites.

Applications must be returned to the New Bern Historical Society by Friday, May 1.

For further information contact the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558.