NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Firefighters say they found a man dead in his garage after responding to a Friday afternoon fire.

Stanley Kite with Craven County Emergency Services said Township 9 firefighters got a call to Dry Monia Road around 12:19 p.m. The man’s body was discovered when firefighters arrived.

The fire was contained after about 10 minutes. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the man’s death.