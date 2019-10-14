Deputies looking for missing woman, may be in Onslow Co. area

(WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing woman last seen in Peletier on October 4.

Deputies said that 30-year-old Kathya Esthela Echavez voluntary left her mother’s residence on Stoney Brook Drive.

According to a release, a last telephone contact was made on October 7.

Echavez is described to have brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’1 and 130lbs.

She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue shorts.

Deputies said Echavez may be in the Onslow County area.

Deputies believe she is driving a tan 1998 Chevrolet Prism with a N.C. license plate ADZ-7982 with a “New York Mom” vanity license plate on the front.

If located, stop and check welfare, notify Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.