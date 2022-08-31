NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people who lived in a New Bern home are each being held under $1 million bonds after officials said they sold drugs there.

Charles Dade, 36, and Rodnesha Rojanee Minor, 27, of 1413 Mockingbird Lane in New Bern were arrested after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. They were placed in the Craven County Confinement Facility.

Officials executed a search warrant at the home and found in excess of 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl (210 dosage units/$3,150 street value), in excess of 20 grams of cocaine (220 dosage units/$2,750 street value), in excess of 10 pounds of marijuana (street value $13,000) and approximately $8,000.

Dade was charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony trafficking marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling with controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Minor was charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony trafficking marijuana, and felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.