Deputies find missing New Bern teen

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said its Criminal Patrol Division found Nicholas Lupton at a home on Territorial Road on Monday night.



Deputies said a tip from the public led them to where Lupton was, and they returned him to his home without incident.



PREVIOUS:



The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing teen in New Bern.

Deputies said that Nicholas Foster Lupton, 17, of New Bern, is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 6’ and 150lbs.

Lupton was last seen wearing a black Under Armour shirt, black basketball shorts, and white Nike shoes.

According to deputies, Lupton left his residence on foot the night of October 5 and was reported missing Monday.

Lupton works at Moore’s Olde Tyme Barbecue and is a student at West Craven High School.

Anyone with information on Nicholas Lupton’s location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.