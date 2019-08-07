Missing Craven County woman is found safe

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)



UPDATE: The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said Candace Bond was located in another county and is safe, in an update it posted to its Facebook page on Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS: The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locating a missing woman.

Deputies said that Candace Bond is also known as Candace Lemon.

Bond was last heard from on August 3 by her family, deputies said.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.