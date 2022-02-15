Developer of proposed Union Point Park hotel project withdraws interest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The developer of a proposed hotel project on part of Union Point Park has announced it has withdrawn its interest.

The Kessler Group made the announcement to the City of New Bern in an email Tuesday morning, which was shared on the City of New Bern’s website. It did say in the statement it would move forward with development plans for the Elk’s Temple.

“The Kessler Collection has decided to withdraw our interest in potentially adding a boutique hotel overlooking Union Point Park in New Bern. As a leading and visionary hospitality company, we pursue projects that provide jobs, create additional value and improve public amenities in the communities where we invest. We saw Union Point Park as an opportunity to enhance a public asset by upgrading the park’s amenities and adding additional public services. Our intention has always been to engage in a collaborative process with local residents and project stakeholders. We regret that misinformation about this project derailed the planning process and that we did not have the opportunity to fully engage with residents and stakeholders in New Bern. There are numerous examples — including Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia — where adding these amenities has improved the overall quality and experience of the park itself. We are grateful to City of New Bern officials for their due diligence in analyzing our past and current projects, advocating on behalf of residents and encouraging us to envision projects that will add to the quality of life in New Bern. We will continue to move forward with development plans for the Elk’s Temple, and look forward to adding new jobs, generating positive economic impact and working together in the future.”

A meeting by the New Bern Board of Aldermen last Tuesday took into consideration the interest in the Kessler Group in building a boutique hotel that would overlook Union Point Park. A Memorandum of Understanding was reached where the group and the City of New Bern would work on the prospect at one of three locations. One of those spots was a two-acre portion of Union Point Park.

Last Tuesday’s meeting quickly drew outrage from the community. Protesters and others against the move rallied Saturday at Union Point Park to express their frustrations. A petition was also circulating with well over 1,000 signatures asking that the project idea be dropped.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw responded to the news on the City of New Bern website, saying, “I appreciate the Kessler Group addressing this issue and I appreciate the voices of the public who provided feedback on this proposed project. Putting this item on the agenda was a decision I did not take lightly, but I knew it was an important step in deciding the future of New Bern. We are thankful to the Kessler Group for their interest in economic development opportunities and quality of life amenities in New Bern. Their portfolio and projects align with community improvement and enhancing natural beauty. I look forward to working with them on future projects.”