NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents came together at Palace Point Commons on Friday to celebrate Arbor Day.

New Bern also received recognition from the state’s Arbor Day Foundation for being a city with a green initiative.

“It’s just a day of remembrance and opportunity to, you know, just not have as they say asphalt jungle and our city is proud of the amount of trees,” said New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw. “And I mean we go as far as we can to protect our trees along Oaks Road, Spencer Avenue, Rhem Avenue, historic areas of New Bern.”

Arbor Day began in 1872 and eventually became a holiday 20 years later. NC celebrates the holiday every Friday after March 15.

Tree City USA is an Arbor Day Foundation Program. The goal is for a greener and healthier America.

“Trees are very important because they provide oxygen for us to breathe, get beautification of our cities town and county,” said Greg Riggs, County Ranger of Craven County.

City officials describe Palace Point Commons as an area that’s a diamond in the rough, being one of the most panoramic views the city has to offer.

“I think it just adds to the historic value and the tourism here, meaning when people come here, we get a lot of visitors a lot from like up north, where they don’t have this kind of landscape that we have here,” said Marvin Williams, New Bern’s Assistant City Manager.

New Bern officials said they are glad to be one of the cities to receive recognition for their green environment.