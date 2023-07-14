NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes could be coming to downtown parking in New Bern.

Officials have said that it’s hard to make parking spaces in an area that’s already built up, and the historical nature of the downtown area means there just might not be space. Right now, the city’s land use ordinance includes a minimum off-street parking requirement in the downtown.

The planning and zoning board is considering making changes to the existing codes, like expanding the boundary of the parking exempt areas and creating special use permits to waive the minimum parking requirement for historic buildings.

The planning and zoning board is expected to continue these discussions at their meeting on August 3.