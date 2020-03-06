Live Now
Driver license checkpoint leads to drug arrest

New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a driver’s license checkpoint leads to drug charges.

On Friday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern Police Department Criminal Patrol Divisions conducted a driver’s license checking station on Highway 70 at Country Club Road. 

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and located heroin, cocaine, oxycodone pills and $61,000.

32-year-old Jeffrey Pettigrew of Trent Woods was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin,
  • Possession of cocaine,
  • Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance,
  • Possession of Schedule III controlled substance and
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pettigrew was also listed as an absconder from probation. 

He is being held under a $250,000 bond in the Craven County Confinement Facility.

