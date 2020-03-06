Driver license checkpoint leads to drug arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a driver’s license checkpoint leads to drug charges.
On Friday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern Police Department Criminal Patrol Divisions conducted a driver’s license checking station on Highway 70 at Country Club Road.
Deputies said they searched the vehicle and located heroin, cocaine, oxycodone pills and $61,000.
32-year-old Jeffrey Pettigrew of Trent Woods was charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin,
- Possession of cocaine,
- Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance,
- Possession of Schedule III controlled substance and
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pettigrew was also listed as an absconder from probation.
He is being held under a $250,000 bond in the Craven County Confinement Facility.