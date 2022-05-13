NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering after crashing through an overpass railing this morning in New Bern.



The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of that vehicle lost control on U.S. 17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge. The druver is now hospitalized with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.



Officials said the tractor-trailer fell more than 75 feet before hitting the ground.



The railing on the is damaged, but officials say the road is still safe.



“Well DOT, They’ve done their part coming out, checking the checking the stability of everything, make sure it’s still safe for motors to pass,” said Sgt. Michael Riggs of the State Highway Patrol. ” And anytime in the event, they found someone to be unsafe, they would definitely put out things in place as far as far as a warning.”



That portion of the bridge and Howell Road were closed for more than five hours this morning and are now reopened.