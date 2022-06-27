NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that three drug dealers received lengthy prison sentences in Craven County Superior Court.

All three defendants were sentenced by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey, Jr. The cases were prosecuted in court by Assistant District Attorney Chekesha N. Hukins.

SAUL HERNANDEZ HERNANDEZ, 37, of Snow Camp, NC, was sentenced to a minimum of 175 months up to 222 months’ imprisonment, and ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, court costs, jail fees, attorney fees, a laboratory analysis fee, and to forfeit all weapons seized to the law enforcement agencies in possession of the weapons after guilty pleas to three counts of Trafficking in 400 grams or more of Cocaine, one count of Trafficking in Greater than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Cocaine. The charges stem from a search warrant executed in Cove City, NC which resulted in the seizure of approximately 3 kilograms of cocaine as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and other partner agencies from Alamance County to Craven County.

SHAKEEM JAMAR DOLPHIN, 40, of Winterville, NC, was sentenced to a minimum of 90 up to 120 months’ imprisonment, followed by an additional 7 to 18 months’ imprisonment on guilty pleas to Trafficking in Greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams of Cocaine, Trafficking in Greater than 14 grams but less than 28 grams of Heroin, Trafficking in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine. He was further ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to the Greenville, NC Police Department, $1,800 in laboratory analysis fees and to forfeit money seized during the investigation. The charges stemmed from controlled purchases of narcotics and a traffic stop conducted as part of a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force. Investigators were able to seize approximately 2 ounces of heroin from DOLPHIN as a result of the controlled purchases before initiating a traffic stop which resulted in the seizure of a kilogram of cocaine.

ANTONIO ANTWAN LEWIS, 44, of New Bern, NC, was sentenced as a Habitual Felon to a minimum of 77 months’ up to 105 months’ imprisonment on guilty pleas to Possession with the Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also ordered to pay court costs, attorney fees, a laboratory analysis fee, and forfeit $460.68 to the Craven County Board of Education. LEWIS was charged following a traffic stop by the New Bern Police Department of a vehicle being operated by LEWIS, who did not possess a valid driver’s license. During the stop, a canine alerted to the presence of controlled substances within the vehicle. A subsequent search yielded approximately 2 grams of marijuana, 25.5 grams of crack cocaine, 100 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and multiple small clear plastic bags, along with $460.68 in cash in LEWIS’ pocket.

NOTE: Under North Carolina Structured Sentencing law, a convicted criminal defendant must serve all the minimum active sentence and may be required to serve up to the maximum sentence. Upon release at the conclusion of the prison sentence, a nine-to-twelve-month period of post-release supervision by a probation officer is required.