NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Three drug traffickers plead guilty in Craven County Superior Court.

30-year-old Bradley John Clark of Slater Path, 31-year-old Kenneth Michael Dunlow of Havelock, and 34-year-old Matthew Douglas Messer of New Bern pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, firearms offenses, and other related charges.

Bradley Clark and Kenneth Dunlow were sentenced to 70 months minimum to 93 months maximum and were fined $50,000. Additionally, Matthew Messer was prosecuted as a felon, which enhanced his sentence to 146 months minimum to 188 months maximum, and was fined $50,000. Messer’s prior criminal convictions included property crimes, assaults, and previous firearms offenses. Superior Court Judge Josh Willey sentenced defendants Kenneth Dunlow and Matthew Messer, and Superior Court Judge Paul Quinn sentenced defendant Bradley Clark.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said, “these prosecutions and long prison sentences represent our ongoing fight against drugs and violence in our district. My office worked closely with Sheriff Hughes and his Deputies to hold these defendants accountable for their criminal conduct.”

Sheriff Hughes expressed his appreciation to District Attorney Scott Thomas and his staff for vigorously prosecuting these cases, and for the close working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office. Sheriff Hughes also stated that his Office will continue to pursue criminals who sell dangerous illegal drugs, such as Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Fentanyl in our County.

These cases occurred as the result of a traffic stop. Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a traffic enforcement operation on US 70 in James City as part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program “Click- It or Ticket” campaign. During this enforcement effort, Clark, Dunlow, and Messer were all occupants of the same motor vehicle, when Dunlow and Messer were observed not wearing seat belts as their vehicle approached a stop sign. Based on these violations, the vehicle was directed to pull-over to a nearby parking lot by deputies. While observing the defendants, deputies became suspicious other criminal activity was occurring and determined that Dunlow had an outstanding Order For Arrest, and Clark was driving while his license was revoked.

A pat-down for weapons on Dunlow revealed a concealed Glock handgun, for which he did not have a permit. Based on observations of Clark, Dunlow, and Messer, and evasive responses to law enforcement officers’ questions, a K-9 unit responded to the scene and conducted a narcotic’s “sniff,” that was positive for the presence of controlled substances. A subsequent search of the vehicle and defendants revealed various drug paraphernalia, US Currency, and small amounts of Methamphetamine and Heroin. However, in the back seat directly next to defendant Messer a loaded Kel-Tec Rifle, and what appeared to be a stuffed animal back-pack were seen. Inside the back-pack deputies found a large amount of Methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials, and a .25 caliber pistol. The substance was sent to the North Carolina State Crime laboratory and determined to contain 45.29 grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.