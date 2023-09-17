NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pembroke Community Center received a renovated basketball court, including new concrete and goals, thanks to one Eagle Scout whose mission is to make the world a better place.

George Casciello is just 17 and wanted to merge his hobby of playing basketball with helping the community in New Bern to develop a renovated court. With the help of family and friends in the community, Casciello was able to raise $48,000.

Among those who contributed included a large number of individual donors along with businesses and organizations that gave other dollar amounts. They included:

Harold H Bate Foundation ($10,000)

CCHC Heart & Vascular Specialists ($5,000)

Breakfast Rotary Club of New Bern ($3,000)

Eastern Dermatology ($2,500)

St. Paul’s Knights of Columbus ($2,000)

Rob and Kristen Hedge ($2,000)

Singleton Eye Clinic ($2,000)

After months of digging up the old asphalt, installing goals and painting, the court finally cut its ribbon and opened to the public on Saturday. He spent $39,000 toward the project with a metal or brass plaque to come. All remaining funds will go to other projects to improve the Pembroke Community Center.

The court is now open for public use. Casciello is able to use this project to gain Eagle Scout honors in his troop for introducing this completed project to the community.