NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern high school sophomore has spent the last year preparing a special community project to reach Eagle Scout status, the highest rank of Scouting.

Rianne Flanagan is a member of Troop 219 at Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern. In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America was reorganized and gave girls the opportunity to participate in the newly named Scouts BSA. Flanagan joined and earned her “Life” rank in August of 2020 and is also a Brotherhood member in the Order of the Arrow.

She chose to build, place and supply Blessing Boxes at two locations in the New Bern community.

“This project is designed to serve a need that exists for low-income and homeless people to have easy access to food and personal hygiene items. They can take what they need and leave what they can,” Flanagan said.

Other people in the community are encouraged to stop by frequently to refill the boxes with contributed items to ensure the future sustainability of the project.

“I’m so glad to have been able to partner with the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Merci Clinic for this project, and I couldn’t be happier with the way it has turned out,” Flanagan said.

The ReStore has installed their Blessing Box at the front entrance of their building at 930 Pollock Street. Although the store hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Blessing Box will be accessible even when the ReStore is not open.

“We have been impressed by Rianne’s dedication and enthusiasm for this project and hope our customers will join our staff and volunteers to keep the Box filled for those in need,” said Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager.

Anyone interested in donating gently used items for resale at the ReStore to support the building of affordable housing in New Bern and Craven County should contact Richards, at (252) 633-5512 or erichards@cravencountyhabitat.org for further information. Free pick-up services can be scheduled for larger items.