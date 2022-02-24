NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Thursday, for the 12th year, New Bern was the site for the Empty Bowls event.

Religious Community Services and Craven County Arts Council partnered to unite businesses and groups together to make a difference in the lives of others. Hundreds of people bought tickets for pottery and soup inside Temple Baptist Church, all for a common goal.

In North Carolina, over a million people face hunger. Religious Community Services aims to reduce that number, starting in their own community.

“So in our community kitchen every year, it runs for a minimal fraction of the actual costs that it would cost to run a community kitchen like ours,” said Zeb Hough, executive director of RCS. “And in 2021, we actually served 90,000 times.

“So there are people who are coming who need their plate full of nutritious food, and our aim is to make sure that they are met, where they are.”

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

Various art organizations in Craven County made pottery, the empty bowls, that attendees chose from. Over 20 different soup providers served around 500 people in what they called their soup kitchen. An estimated $35,000 was expected to be raised from the event.

“The proceeds benefit to fill the bowls of those persons in need. And it really is a marriage of the creative community who create bowls and RCS who serves the underprivileged to those in need,” said Catherine Little, committee chair for Empty Bowls 2022.

If you would like to be a part of the creative positive change, visit Empty Bowls.

