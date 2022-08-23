NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – American Airlines announced they’re cutting thousands of flights nationwide in the month of November. Several Eastern North Carolina airports use American Airlines for their service, which means some project they’ll be impacted.

“We had four and a half flights a day last November, but no, we’re projected to just have three flights per day,” said Andrew Shorter, director at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

“On average we’ll be about two fewer per day than what we had last November, but it might depend on the day of the week,” said Chris White, director at Albert. J Ellis Airport.

Shorter and White said these cuts by American Airlines are being fueled by shortages.

“It’s not because of a lack of demand in our market,” White said. “We’re still filling up planes over 90 percent. It’s just because of the lack of available pilots and airplanes.”

Bill Hopper, director at Pitt-Greenville Airport, said they already have so few planes coming in that they aren’t projected to cut back on flights but will have more passengers on certain planes to help with the shortages.

“Currently we have 50 passenger airplanes and starting in September, we’ll have 66 -passenger aircraft,” Hopper said. “It takes two pilots to fly a 50 or 100 passenger, so we might see them trending to using bigger planes.”

Shorter said he believes fewer flights is just the next step in getting back to the normal airline industry we were used to before the pandemic.



“You could call this a minor setback but we aren’t hanging our heads,” Shorter said. “This is just something the system has to go through to get back to where we started from.”

Even with fewer planes coming in, Shorter said it’s important to utilize your regional airports.

“Book early and book often because that also sends a demand signal into the system to let them know what the demand is so they can continually tweak,” he said. “Don’t be shy of booking a ticket and using your local airports because it’s very important for us to have passengers here to build for the future.”

Shorter suggested booking tickets now for November and also looking to fly on days that aren’t as busy to make sure you have a seat.