NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Many North Carolinians were still trying to recover from Hurricane Florence when COVID-19 hit.

Now, thanks to a collaborative event hosted by Pelatah Ministries, the Eastern North Carolina Regional Church and Community Resilience Collaborative, work is being done to spread awareness of recovery help still available in the area.

Organizers said Monday’s collaboration was about hope and resilience.

“There are people who are individuals who are saying ‘we need help, we need the resources,’ and they’re getting them,” said organizer and Executive Director of Pelatah Ministries, Dr. Dawn Baldwin. “They’re literally being connected to resources right here on the spot. And so that is a sense of hope, it builds up hope, and that’s what this is really all about today.”

Baldwin said they were ecstatic with the number of resources they were able to offer at the event.

“We have a health equity room where people can get their vaccine boosters, we have intake where coastal community actions doing self sufficiency entail Habitat for Humanity in their land loss prevention and North Carolina emergency management,” she said.

Dora Jones is a program director at Coastal Community Action. She said they came offering services with everything from housing assistance and senior service to grant programs, just to name a few.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in humanity. So it also helps us to understand what those needs are that the clients have, and how we can bring awareness to those needs,” said Jones.

Several federal officials also spoke at the event, including FEMA and the United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Baldwin added that if someone missed the event, you can reach out to Peletah Ministries at peletahministries@yahoo.com or click on their website here and they will be happy to help you find the resources you need.