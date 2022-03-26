NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Fire-Rescue headquarters hosted “Pull for Hope,” a fundraiser for Hope For Harrison on Saturday.

Community members, fire departments and law enforcement officers put on their gloves and competed in pulling a 34,000-pound fire truck 100 feet.

“It’s a great time to come to make some competition amongst all the organizations to get some competition going between police and fire, the sheriff’s office, as well as the local gyms and anybody else that wants to get involved. It’s just super important to be able to raise money for hope for Harrison, and all come together for a fun-filled morning,” said Jeremy Blalock, New Bern deputy fire marshall.

The event was held to raise money and awareness for a New Bern resident, Harrison Aldridge.

“It means a lot. We couldn’t do this without all of these people. And it just means a lot that these people are so willing to come out here and just support him and Hope for Harrison,” said Jessie Aldridge, Harrison Aldridge’s mom.

Harrison Aldridge has what’s called Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It’s a condition that lacks one of the proteins to build muscle.

Cherry Point Fire Department came in first place, pulling the fire truck across the line in 23.25 seconds. New Bern Police Department came in second and Craven County Sheriff’s Office came in third.

An estimated $6,000 was raised during the event. Half of the money will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the other half will go to Hope for Harrison.

“Being a firefighter or the fire service is all about community and being part of the community and giving back to the community,” said Robert Boyd, New Bern fire chief.

Even though this was only the second year of the truck pull, event organizers said they hope it will continue to get bigger and better each year.