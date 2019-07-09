FAA to award $1.4 million grant to New Bern airport

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday it will give an airport infrastructure grant to fund new facilities at an airport in New Bern.
As part of $477 million in infrastructure grants to airports nationwide, the FAA says it will award a $1.4 million grant to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern.
The FAA says the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport will use this grant funding to renovate and expand the terminal building, and build a new aircraft rescue and firefighting building.