NEW BERN, N.C. – Falling temperatures telltale that autumn has arrived. October brings many fabulous events to Tryon Palace, from a week of spinning and weaving demonstrations to the traditional trick-or-treat shenanigans of All Hallows’ Eve.

This month welcomes our annual Fall Heritage Plant Sale and Garden Lovers’ Weekend when visitors can enjoy free admittance to our beautiful fall gardens. In addition to our daily Palace tours, the weekly Life on the Lesser Stairs tour, and our monthly Outlander and Behind the Scenes tours, we have two new exhibits at the North Carolina History Center, The Great Fire of New Bern and Africa to North Carolina.

From Saturday through October 9, Tryon Palace will be celebrating National Spinning and Weaving Week with daily spinning and weaving demonstrations in the Gateway Gallery at the North Carolina History Center, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tape looms, table looms, electric spinners, traditional spinning wheels, walking wheels, drop spindles and dyeing will be demonstrated on throughout the week.

Visitors will learn how raw natural material is processed and prepared, and the craft of spinning and weaving it into a finished product. There will also be Textile Talks on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, to learn more about the history of the craft.

Our Fall Heritage Plant Sale takes place on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the Palace North Lawn, just behind the Daves House. Come early to this very popular event for the best selection. The sale features an assortment of plants grown locally and in the Palace’s nursery, as well as a variety of beautiful perennials, herbs, and other fall favorites. Funds raised from the Fall Heritage Plant Sale, support the Tryon Palace Gardens and their programming.

On that same weekend, Tryon Palace celebrates fall splendor with Garden Lovers’ Weekend. Beginning on Friday, October 7, visitors can visit the gardens and grounds of Tryon Palace historic site with FREE admission through Sunday. (Palace tours and some NC History Center exhibits require purchase of a ticket.) Come enjoy the vibrant mums and other fall blooms, along with spectacular views of the river as you meander the paths of our Wilderness Garden.