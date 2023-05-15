NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern City officials on Monday helped pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers.

The Law Enforcement Officer Memorial ceremony took place at Union Point Park in New Bern. Members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the New Bern Police Department were in attendance. The ceremony included prayer, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.

Five former law enforcement officers were honored during Monday’s ceremony:

New Bern Police Department

Sergeant Carl Ellis Mayo, Jr.

Detective Donald M. Miller

Officer Alexander Edward Thalmann

Craven County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy William E. “Toby” Taylor

Deputy Jeffrey Allen Matheny

“It’s always a very humbling experience. because we as citizens, we always expect the police to be there when we need them, and they usually are,” said New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham. “And to think that these officers that we honored today, no longer can answer that call, it’s always something that weighs heavy on my heart. I’m sure it does on our citizens as well.”

Current and former law enforcement officers wore a mourning band across their badges.