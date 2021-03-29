Family wins Craven Terrace eviction battle, mother says fight not complete

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern mother is back home after months of back-and-forth with the apartment complex where she lived.

WNCT first told you on March 1 about Diana Foskey and her children. The family’s stove caught fire and forced them into a temporary apartment. The fire sparked a battle between her and the management office of Craven Terrace. At one point, the housing complex issued an eviction notice to Foskey and her family.

Even though Foskey is no longer being evicted from her apartment, she said her fight for the people living at Craven Terrace isn’t over.

After getting the eviction notice, she said she sat down with the property manager, a representative from Preservation Management and a lawyer representing the property group. She told them the details of what happened back in October, when her stove burst into flames after her daughter was done cooking.

The group reviewed the information and decided the best thing to do was to let her stay.

Foskey said she didn’t just state her case, she also let the group know just how widespread mold and other maintenance issues are where she lives.

“It’s hard for people who live in the projects to advocate for themselves because they think that we all are delinquents,” Foskey said. “But we aren’t. Some of us are working parents, we have degrees, we just can’t afford to stay anywhere else.”

Foskey said it feels good to be back home. She’s also planning to run to be chairperson of Craven Terrace’s community council. She said that way, she can amplify every resident’s voice.

She and other community advocates say there are still dozens of people who need issues fixed inside their apartment, and nobody is listening.