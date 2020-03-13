FEMA: Additional $1.9 million approved for New Bern

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) – FEMA and the State of North Carolina are announcing more than $1.9 million to reimburse the City of New Bern for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

Funds reimburse the City of New Bern for repairs to its water delivery and wastewater treatment infrastructure.

The repairs include pumps, sewer, and water line pipes as well as other critical components damaged during Hurricane Florence.

The city’s water utility serves 25,000 customers in New Bern and other nearby communities.

FEMA previously approved more than $40.5 million to the city for expenses related to the 2018 hurricane.

This funding brings the total to more than $42.4 million.

FEMA’s share for this project is more than $1.4 million and the state’s share is more than $484,000.