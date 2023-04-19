NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Superior Court judge has signed a consent judgement regarding a nuisance abatement case against a New Bern property owner.

This judgment, which was signed by Superior Court Judge Joshua Willey, was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by Pamlico County on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to reduce criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community. The case involved the property owner of 6949 N.C. Hwy. 55 in New Bern.

The judgment called for the property to be sold and forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which forbids future nuisance related activities. In addition, the judgment ordered the property be vacated in 60 days from the entry of this judgment.

“This address has been a detriment to the community for years,” said Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis. “The owner does not regularly reside at the property and has not been able to control the property. This has caused the community to live in fear and constantly drained emergency services and law enforcement resources. Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office working together with Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team has been able to positively impact our community and restore peace to the citizens.”

Davis expressed his gratitude for all parties involved.

“I appreciate the cooperation from the property owner as we worked to solve this problem,” Davis said. “I also commend the citizens of this community for partnering with law enforcement to ensure the community returns to a peaceful life.”

“The nuisance abatement law provides a solution for problem locations that strain law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, special agent in charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “This was a collaborative effort with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, citizens in this community, and the property owners to bring a safe and permanent solution for this community.”