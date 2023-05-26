NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The US Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina issued what it said was its last report Friday evening on the Great Lakes Fire burning in the Croatan National Forest.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the acres burned was adjusted from 32,400 to 32,156. The inciWeb site that is used as part of information released on the fire provided the latest details. The fire was still listed at 90% contained and at 32,156 acres as of Friday afternoon. Officials said 80 total personnel, a helicopter, three engines, a water tender and two tractor-plow units were being used Friday.

Crews have been working the area since the fire broke out on April 19.

A low pressure system sitting off the South Carolina and Georgia coast was expected to move across North Carolina and saturate the area with heavy rain during the Memorial Day weekend. that was expected to aid further and saturate the already impacted area.

“The North Carolina Type III team will transition with the Croatan Ranger District on Monday, May 29th and will be returning to their home units,” said David McFee, the incident commander of the NC Type III team. “We deeply appreciate the cooperation, patience and support the community has demonstrated during this incident. It has been outstanding, and we sincerely thank you.”

The final report also states aviation and ground resources will continue to monitor fire activity “to identify hot spots and any areas of concern and crews and equipment will continue their efforts in rehabilitation and repair work to minimize impacts associated with suppression activities.”

Road repair work began this week for the following areas:

FS 203 – Holston Creek Road; FS 134 – Holston Hunter Trail; FS 606 – Mattocks Road; FS 3070 – Cow Pond Road; FS 121 -1 – North Little Road; FS 163 – Belangia Road; FS 121- 2 – Middle Little Road; FS 126 – Holston Hunter Road; FS 158 – Catfish Lake Farm Road; FS 172 – Mirey Branch Road.

“We are asking the public to avoid using these roads while repairs are underway so the work can be performed safely and expeditiously,” said Ron Hudson, district ranger for the Croatan.

Closure orders for roads remain in effect for Forest Service Road 174 (Seaborn Road) and Forest Service Road 126 (Great Lake Road).