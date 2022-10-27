GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firehouse Subs is recognizing first responders on Friday with a free meal.

In honor of National First Responders Day on Friday, all Firehouse Subs restaurants, including those in Greenville, New Bern and the rest of Eastern North Carolina, are celebrating first responders with a special offer throughout the day. Any first responders in the area who either are in uniform or have a valid ID can stop by a Firehouse Subs restaurant to enjoy a free medium sub with any purchase.

(Firehouse Subs photo)

Click here to find a Firehouse Subs location. Go here to read more about the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has awarded over $2,928,000 in just North Carolina alone.