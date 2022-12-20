NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Coastal Cycle Share will host the Christmas Light Ride through Downtown New Bern on December 21.

The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will begin and end at Freshwater Beer Company at 902 Pollock Street in New Bern. The ride is two miles and includes stops at Union Point Park, Broad Street traffic circle, Pollock and Craven Street and other locations.

The cost is $8 for the rental of the bike and includes a semi-guided tour of the downtown area by Coastal Cycle Share owners Stephen and Maureen Clayton. Hot chocolate will be provided by Small Batch Goods. There is a limit of 10 riders on each ride.

Interested riders can sign-up at www.coastalcycleshare.com.