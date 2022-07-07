NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday marked the first day of early voting for the runoff election for the City of New Bern.

This election is for the Board of Aldermen Wards 1 and 2 and the mayoral race.

Former Police Chief Toussaint Summers won the race for mayor against Alderman Jeffrey Odham by just 4 votes in May. After the race, Odham requested the runoff. If there’s one thing both candidates can agree on, it’s that every vote matters. So they are both hoping every resident in the city of New Bern gets out and casts their ballot.

“I know there was a runoff. So, I wanted to make sure I voted for who I wanted to get in,” said one resident hitting the polls, June Cates.

For Cates, getting her vote in early at the Craven County Board of Elections was a no-brainer.

“What the mayor does and the town does, affects everybody that lives here. So, we get somebody in that we don’t approve of, [we] can’t get them out for a while,” said Cates.

Four votes is all that kept Odham from taking the election on May 17. So, he requested a runoff because none of the four candidates got above the 50% threshold. Now, he’s hoping this time around to take the title and make changes in the community.

“I want to get back on track, and let’s get the amphitheater back in the works. And continue to make New Bern a safe place. You know, right now, throughout the country, you see a lot of issues taking place. From a safety standpoint,” said Odham.

For Summers, he stands by the slogan that he’s had since the beginning which is “Community Involved Government.”

“I want to be a careful listener, to try to understand what our community wants and be a good public servant and try to bring people together so that we can come up with a solution that hopefully fits the majority of the people because everybody can’t be happy. But we certainly can discuss things,” said Summers.

And when it comes to a possible debate between the two, Odham says he wants to face off, but Summers says he wants to focus on getting to know the people instead.

Election day is on July 26. Until then, early voting will take place at the Board of Elections every day until July 23. You can find more information here.