NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Tryon Palace will present a collection of pieces from “the attic,” on Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 12-5 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center in the Duffy Exhibition Gallery.

At the same time, 21 floral designers from across the state will also showcase their own interpretations of the artifacts through floral art. This element of the event has been named History in Bloom.

Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online or at the North Carolina History Center ticket desk before and during the weekend of the exhibit.

On Jan. 20, before the History in Bloom exhibit is open to the public at the North Carolina History Center, the Tryon Palace Foundation will host the History in Bloom Preview Party and Culinary Experience in Mattocks Hall at the North Carolina History Center. From 6 – 9 p.m., attendees will have an opportunity to see the exhibit before it is open to the public alongside a culinary experience provided by New Bern chefs. A live string ensemble will play during the event.

Tickets for the preview party are available for purchase for $150 per person until the end of December, while that price remains available for Tryon Palace Members. After that, ticket prices will increase to $160 for non-members. All proceeds benefit the Tryon Palace Foundation. You can get tickets by clicking here.