FlyEWN.com website wins another major award

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Coastal Carolina Regional Airport’s mobile website, www.flyewn.com, has been selected as the Best Transportation Mobile Website in the 2021 MobileWebAward Competition.

FlyEWN.com reflects Coastal Carolina Regional Airport’s position as the gateway to the Crystal Coast, the Outer Banks, and historic New Bern, and as a convenient way to get to a wide world of fantastic destinations with content for all travelers.



The mobile website showcases these destinations with an interactive ‘Explore’ section and a ‘flight tools’ menu within thumb’s reach that gives easy and instant access to the content travelers most look for, like bookings, flight trackers, and terminal and parking information.

The thoughtful design also went into the expanded website menu so that, with a simple click of the menu icon, on-the-go users can get instant access to a Site Search, Flight Status, Airport Contact Info, and more.



“Creating a website with a focus on travelers and their needs was our biggest goal with the new FlyEWN.com and therefore making sure the site functioned well for mobile users was a huge priority. Our key goal was to make the website a convenient tool for all their travel needs.

More than 65% of the traffic to our website comes from mobile devices so the site was designed with mobile-first in mind and we’re very proud to have that recognized,” said Airport Director Andy Shorter.



EWN engaged LHWH Advertising & PR to develop strategy and provide the design for the site in all of its iterations, as well as spearhead content intake and development, quality control, and partner relations.