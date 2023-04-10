NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A former school resource officer and Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputy had his first court appearance on Monday after his arrest last week.

Isaiah Bradley was taken into custody after his first court appearance in New Bern, WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports. Bradley was given a $100,000 bond after the judge in the case doubled it, saying it was “not high enough,” Pagan reports. He was also told by the judge that once his bond was posted, he was not allowed on any Craven County Schools property and have no contact with the victim or anyone under age 18.

Officials said the crime happened while Bradley was an SRO at New Bern High School.