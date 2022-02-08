Former New Bern educator releases book detailing rich history of the city

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — History and books have always been a perfect match for each other.

Tryon Palace’s African American Lecture Series will present a virtual program by Dr. Erroll L. Royal on his most recent book, “Traces of Places and Faces of African Americans from the New Bern Community” on February 17 from 7-8 p.m. at Tryon Palace.

The event will feature both the past and present African Americans from the New Bern community who have made an impact there and nationwide. Royal goes into great detail about the African American legacies that have stayed with this city and the newer generations. The book also shines a light on the lesser know individuals who have had a great impact on New Bern in other ways as well.

With more than 40 years as a school administrator, several master’s degrees, and a doctorate, Royal, who is from New Bern, is planning a second part to his book to cover others he may have missed in the original book.

Royal graduated from New Bern Senior High School before pursuing several master’s degrees and his doctorate. He is a retired educator with more than 40 years as a school administrator. He is also the author of several other books: “Pembroke: The Road Less Traveled”; “No Pain, No Rain, No Gain:” “Understanding the Meaning of Suffering” and “Twenty Steps to Effective Prayer.”

The presentation of his latest book will be both in-person with reservations and offered by a virtual platform. For the virtual presentation, RSVP for the presentation link by email to krystal.eldred@ncdcr.gov or call (252) 639-3512.