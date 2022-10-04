NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw has been in the hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency,” current New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said.

In a Facebook post, Odham said Outlaw was hospitalized on Sept. 30. Odham said while he is improving, “he remains hospitalized.”

Outlaw served as a member of New Bern city government from December 2005 to August 2022, holding eight years as a Ward 6 alderman before serving two terms as mayor, starting in December 2013.

“He left the Office of Mayor on August 15, 2022, fulfilling his promise not to run for a third consecutive term,” Odham said in the Facebook post. “Everyone who knows Mayor Outlaw knows how much he loves New Bern and serving its citizens. He has worked tirelessly over the years to not only make this is a welcoming destination for visitors and to improve the quality of life for residents, but to help New Bern’s residents when they faced challenges, including a natural disaster (Hurricane Florience in 2018).

“Although his term in office has come to an end, he has remained active in the community and diligent in his commitment to New Bern. He has given so much of himself to the City, and we now have an opportunity to give back to him. I ask all citizens to remember Mayor Outlaw in your prayers and to specifically pray for complete restoration of his health.”