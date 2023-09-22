NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a woman with embezzlement of the organization where she was president.

Melissa Marie Wright, 36, of Leslie Lane in Havelock, was the former president of the New Bern Babe Ruth Girls Softball League. She was arrested and charged with three counts of embezzlement from the league between February 2022 and June 2023.

Wright turned herself in to authorities on Thursday, and her bond was set at $20,000. Her first court appearance was Friday in Craven County District Court.

An investigation by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau discovered in the league’s financial records approximately $33,288.75 in questionable expenditures. Further investigation determined that these funds were diverted from the league’s account by use of electronic transfers, unauthorized credit and debit card charges and diversion of league checks.