NEW BERN, NC – The planning committee of the Annual Motorcycle Benefit Ride to help end domestic violence and sexual assault for Coastal Women’s Shelter announces the fourth annual benefit ride on Saturday.

This ride will be co-hosted by the Justice Seraphs LEMC Cackalacky and Brother’s First Motorcycle Ministry Beta Chapter. The ride will begin with registration at 9:00 am at Jones County Senior High School, 1378 Hwy 58S in Trenton, NC. Kick stands up will be at 11:30 am and the ride will end at the Pamlico Community College, 5049 NC 306 Hwy S in Grantsboro, NC. The planning committee is expecting 200 bikers to join this ride for this very worthy cause.

“For the past three years this benefit ride has not only raised money for Coastal Women’s Shelter but also raised awareness to help end domestic violence,” comments Michelle ”Snax” Clark, President, Justice Seraphs LEMC Cackalacky. “This fourth year we are happy to partner with Brother’s First Motorcycle Ministry Beta Chapter to co-host the ride with the goal of raising more money and awareness,” concludes Ms. Clark.

“We are happy to join Michelle and the Justice Seraphs in this benefit ride as co-hosts and share our common goal of raising money and awareness for Coastal Women’s Shelter and their good work,” comments Michael Miller, Representative, Brothers First Motorcycle Ministry Beta Chapter.

The fun continues after the ride with an opportunity for riders to take photos with their motorcycle, a 50/50 raffle, a live auction with motorcycle related items, and more. There will be an after party at The Brown Pelican, 1017B Broad Street, New Bern, NC at 5:00 pm.

Event Details:

Advance discount tickets are $15 for riders and $10 for passengers and non-riders and can be purchased at this website www.https://cwsmotorcycleride20.tickeleap.com/benefit-ride-2023/. On the day of the ride at registration, Jones County Senior High School, the tickets will be $20 for riders and $15 for passengers and non-riders.

