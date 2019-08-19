Free dental clinic to be held at a church in New Bern

Local adults who cannot afford dental care will be able to get free dental exams, cleanings, x-rays, fillings, extractions, and partial dentures, at a free dental clinic this weekend at a church in New Bern.



The Missions of Mercy Free Adult Dental Clinic, organized by the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation (NCDSF), will provide complimentary exams and dental procedures for individuals who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care.



The clinic will be held at Garber United Methodist Church, located at 4201 Country Club Road in New Bern.



Patients can get a free dental examination and x-rays of their teeth on Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



On Saturday, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., patients can get free fillings, extractions, and partial dentures, based on what their exam and x-rays show they need done.

NCDSF said its dentists expect to treat more than 650 people at this clinic.



NCDSF said, since its founding in 2003, its clinics have provided more than $35 million in free dental care to more than 65,600 North Carolinians.