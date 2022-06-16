NEW BERN, N.C. — The Tryon Palace Gardens are a must-see at this time of the year.

The 21 acres of gardens are beautiful with late spring and summer flowers blooming throughout. The gardens will continue to bloom and burst with color through the fall, and there will be exciting programs and lectures offered to celebrate and learn all about gardens throughout the year.

In June, the Tryon Palace Gardens will Celebrate National Pollinator Week, from June 20, through June 26. Pollinator Week is an annual celebration in support of pollinator health that was initiated and is managed by Pollinator Partnership. Throughout Pollinator Week at Tryon Palace, visitors may stop by the North Carolina History to learn about how to help pollinators with posters and take-home items.

Pollinators aren’t just bees and butterflies; birds, bats, bees, butterflies, beetles, and other small mammals pollinate plants and are responsible for bringing us one out of every three bites of food. While at the NC History Center visit the “Bees & Blooms” Exhibit that features macro photography of pollinators and flowers in the Cannon Exhibit Hall. Each day throughout Pollinator Week (June 20 – 25), there will be Pollinator Garden Tours. The tours begin at 10:30 AM at the Waystation Ticketing Office and are available FREE with any One Day, Galleries & Gardens, or Gardens Passes.

The month of July brings one of Tryon Palace Gardens’ most popular lectures to the NC History Center. On July 9, at 10:30 AM, the Cullman Performance Hall will feature Bryce Lane, the three-time Emmy Award-winning television personality of UNC’s public television show, “In the Garden.” Lane will present, “History of Gardening: How Cultures, Events and People Made Gardening What It Is Today.”

This lecture will cover such topics as who is the father of American Horticulture and how did the tulip end up in Holland? Lane will lead us through how plants were discovered, gardening techniques invented, and new ideas conceived, deepening our understanding and appreciation for garden history, and helping us become better gardeners. Join us to learn about the historical events, peoples and cultures that helped make gardening what it is today. Bryce Lane’s lecture is free thanks to generous funding from Mitchell Hardware.

Our Garden Lecture Series returns to the NC History Center again in September with “Tough Plants of Eastern North Carolina & Trade Specials,” featuring Jennifer Knight and Hadley Cheris. Jennifer Knight is a community gardener and owner of Knightscapes Enterprises, a design and builds landscape firm; Hadley Cheris is Tryon Palace Gardens and Greenhouse Manager. The lecture will focus on plants best adapted to face the weather challenges of Eastern North Carolina.

It will also offer a sneak peek of the plants that will be available at the Tryon Palace Fall Heritage Plant Sale on October 7th and 8th. The lecture is on September 17th, 10:30 a.m., at the NC History Center in the Cullman Performance Hall. With fall gardens in bloom and alive with vibrant mums and asters, during October, Tryon Palace offers Garden Lovers’ Weekend, beginning on Friday, October 7th, through Sunday the 9th.

The event takes place during MumFest weekend in historic downtown New Bern. During Garden Lovers’ Weekend, the Tryon Palace Garden are FREE to the public. The gardens will be spectacular, so bring families and friends along for a memorable day outdoors beholding the beauty of nature.