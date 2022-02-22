NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.

Local boxer Becton Broughton was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014 and has been having difficulty moving around his house. Moving up and downstairs in his home has become a challenge for him.

Hearing this, Rock Steady Boxing in New Bern helped Broughton with the new symptoms of Parkinson’s by buying a vertical chair for his home.

“Stairs are becoming more difficult with my Parkinson’s and this will be a great help for both myself and my wife when it comes to getting up and down the steps,” Broughton said.

Bethany Richards, founder of Rock Steady Boxing in New Bern, said the chair lift will be installed soon and thanks CarolinaEast Foundation and the community for the grant.