NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On November 19-20, the New Bern Convention Center will be in a festive mood.

The Gift Expo and the Fall Home Expo will be held during the two days. There will be hundreds of gift ideas for the entire family, plus you can explore the Fall Home Expo for gift inspirations to fit every lifestyle

Both events will be held on from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 and from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Nov. 20. Admission to both events is $4.

You can follow their Facebook page for event updates.